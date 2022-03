POLL: Are you happy to see Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers?

by Site staff

Aaron Gash - freelancer, FR171181 AP Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after A.J. Dillon runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.

With Aaron Rodgers confirming his return to the Packers for at least one more season, it looks like the 2021 season was not “The Last Dance” after all. Let us know if you’re happy to see the back-to-back NFL MVP come back for another run at a Super Bowl title.

