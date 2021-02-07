Aaron Rodgers named 2020 NFL MVP

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Mike Roemer Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Two of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks will square off Sunday in Super Bowl LV, but the best QB in the league is arguably one who lost in the conference championship.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the National Football League’s 2020 Most Valuable Player on Saturday night.

Rodgers, 37, is now a three-time MVP, having previously won the award in 2011 and 2014.

In 2020, Rodgers became the first QB to lead the league in passer rating, TD passes, completion percentage and interception rate since Steve Young in 1992. The Packers also finished atop the NFC standings and were one score away from tying the Buccaneers and sending the NFC Championship Game to overtime.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Bills QB Josh Allen were the two other finalists for the award.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.