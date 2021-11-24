Aaron Rodgers does not have ‘COVID toe’ — and he took off his shoes to prove it

GREEN BAY — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he was just joking around when he said he had a condition that’s been called “COVID toe” on the Pat McAfee Show this week.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday as part of his weekly media availability, Rodgers pulled off his shoe and sock to actually show off his injured toe — and prove it wasn’t “COVID toe,” a lingering side effect some people who have contracted COVID-19 get that leads to extremely painful sores on the toes.

“I have a fractured toe.” pic.twitter.com/DFJJ1OF7LC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2021

“I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than a ‘turf toe’ and it must be a bone issue. I can’t believe I have to again come on the air and talk about my medical information, but yeah I have a fractured toe,” Rodgers said. “I’ve never heard of ‘COVID toe’ before, I have no lesions on my feet, that’s just a classic case of disinformation.”

Rodgers made the comments after the Wall Street Journal published an article titled “Aaron Rodgers doesn’t just have any toe injury. He has COVID toe.”

The article was published a day after Rodgers’ weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, when he said he wasn’t feeling any lingering effects of COVID, “other than the COVID toe,” which he said with a smirk.

Continuing to poke fun at the situation, Rodgers changed his Twitter profile picture to the screenshot of him lifting up his toes for the Zoom camera.

The Packers’ official injury report says Rodgers did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Rodgers has described the toe injury as “extremely painful” and said it is something he will have to continue playing through. He was able to play last weekend against Minnesota despite missing nearly all of the Packers’ practices last week, and is expected to play again Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.