Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick officially split

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have officially split up after being together for two years.

Patrick’s representative confirmed the news to E! Tonight. It was first reported by TMZ after Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on Instagram.

The Packers superstar and ex-NASCAR driver started dating back in 2018 after initially meeting at the 2012 ESPYS.

