POLL: Who’s better, Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre?

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV / Channel3000.com

As Aaron Rodgers prepares to break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes with the Green Bay Packers, an old debate is resurfacing — who’s better?

Both quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl in Green Bay, although Rodgers hopes to match Favre’s two Super Bowl appearances this year — and possibly pass him in Super Bowl wins.

Who do you think is better? Vote below.

