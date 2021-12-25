Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre for most touchdown passes in Packers history

by Jaymes Langrehr

Matt Ludtke Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 36-28.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is staking his claim as the best quarterback in the storied history of the Green Bay Packers, breaking Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes in franchise history on Christmas Day.

The record-setting score came during the first quarter as Rodgers found Allen Lazard inside the redzone.

HISTORY MADE! 🙌@AaronRodgers12 throws his 443rd career touchdown pass, breaking Brett Favre's franchise record. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Zb3PWSUMt9 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 25, 2021

Rodgers set the new franchise mark in his 211th career game and 204th start with the Packers, while it took Favre 253 starts in 255 games to set the original mark.

RELATED: Record chase puts Packers’ Rodgers in nostalgic mood

Rodgers tied the record last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens, and said he texted with Favre after last Sunday’s game.

Favre reportedly told Rodgers to enjoy the ride, which prompted Rodgers — in very Aaron Rodgers fashion — to quote The Office in the last week, taking Andy Bernard’s quip from the series finale: “I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”

Rodgers’ future with the team remains uncertain after his dispute with the front office prior to the 2021 season. Rodgers eventually reported to training camp, though, and could end up winning a second straight NFL MVP award.

Rodgers came into the weekend with 30 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions in 13 games this season.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.