Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly break up, end engagement

by Jaymes Langrehr

Mark J. Terrill - staff, AP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers receives the AP Most Valuable Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors show Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

GREEN BAY — About a year after their engagement was first announced, reports from TMZ and other entertainment outlets say Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley are calling things off.



TMZ’s report says talk about a split between Rodgers and Woodley escalated in December, and In Touch reporting that Woodley felt neglected because Rodgers was putting “football first” and the couple was not spending time together.

The anonymous sources cited by In Touch claim that the two split amicably, realizing they “couldn’t make it work.”

Woodley defended Rodgers publicly on social media last fall, when he was facing mounting criticism for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and the NFL’s coronavirus policies.

The couple started dating in the summer of 2020, after he split up with racing star Danica Patrick. Rodgers mentioned their engagement last February, when he accepted his third NFL MVP award. Woodley confirmed the engagement a short time later.

Woodley wasn’t present when Rodgers accepted his second straight NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors awards show last week.

