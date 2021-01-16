Aaron Jones is running for a cause on Saturday

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year in the playoffs, Aaron Jones rushed for 118 yards on 33 carries. This season he wants those numbers to be bigger, but not for selfish reasons.

Join @Showtyme_33 in giving back & make a donation to Yards for Shoes presented by @cousinssubs! Funds raised will go towards purchasing additional shoes for the children.

Donations can be made at https://t.co/8UTdQwWz7Q. #Yards4Shoes #AaronJones #AAAllTheWay #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/aaNu5ZYgZg — A&A All The Way Foundation (@AAAllTheWayFdn) January 15, 2021



Jones is teaming up with Cousin Subs to raise money for his A & A All The Way Foundation. For every rushing yard he gains in the postseason, he’ll donate a pair of Adidas shoes to a middle or elementary school child in the Green Bay area.





Jones’ ‘Yards for Shoes’ campaign will begin Saturday against the Rams and hopefully run through the Super Bowl on February 7.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.