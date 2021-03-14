Aaron Jones agrees to new four-year deal with Packers

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones has agreed to a new contract to stick around with the Packers.

Jones tweeted from his personal account Sunday afternoon, “Let’s run it back. #GoPackGo.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the deal is four years and worth $48 millions, including a $13 million signing bonus.

The Packers decided earlier this month not to use the franchise tag on the tailback. Green Bay also used a second-round pick on running back AJ Dillon last year.

Jones played 14 games last season and rushed for more than 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns.

