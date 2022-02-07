Aaron Dean Anderson

Aaron Dean Anderson, 56, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Meriter Hospital ICU, on February 1, 2022. He was born the second son to John and Carol (Kruse)Anderson on March 21, 1965 at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital. Aaron graduated from Sauk Prairie High School class of 1983. After high school, Aaron went on to attend U.W. Madison, graduating with a B.S. in Agriculture Economics and Agriculture Education. He was a brother in the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. After college graduation in 1987, Aaron was offered many jobs across Wisconsin and the Mid-West but chose to stay local because of his strong tie to family and friends. He accepted a sales position with the local Cenex/Land of Lakes and served farmers in the Sauk and Columbia County area. He eventually determined that the family dairy farm where he grew up was where his heart was and returned home to farm.

In the Fall of 1991, through mutual friends, Aaron met Tonya Conger at a Badger Football game. This led to a beautiful friendship that resulted in their marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, WI on October 18, 1997. They made their home on their farmette in Black Hawk just a few miles from the home farm in the Town of Troy.

In Aaron’s younger years, his favorite past times included slow pitch softball, city league basketball and sand volleyball. He also enjoyed both men’s and couple’s bowling league. He also enjoyed playing euchre and sheepshead. In March of 2021, Aaron sold his dairy herd, but continued to raise heifers and steers and cash crop. Selling the dairy herd, was a difficult decision, but gave him the freedom and flexibility to fully enjoy the many other interests he had in life.

Aaron was a sports enthusiast. His love of sports not only included being a season ticket holder for Badger Football, but also a die-hard fan of Badger Basketball, Volleyball and Hockey. He was also a dedicated Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers fan. Aaron often reflected on his days as a youth; playing basketball, showing animals through Happy Hustlers 4-H and FFA at both the County and State Fair.

Aaron loved life, God, family and friends. He looked forward to and cherished all gatherings of family and friends. He especially looked forward to the 4th of July celebration at our home with family and friends following the Witwen parade. Other annual highlights for Aaron included attending the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis with Tonya and special friends, as well as the Sauk County Fair where he’d relive memories from his youth showing cattle.

Aaron always saw the good in everyone and had no enemies. Once a friend, forever a friend.

He also had a soft spot in his heart for all animals, but especially cats and dogs. Special furry friends that predeceased him were Kittay, Buddy, Charmin and Shadow.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tonya; his mother, Carol; his brothers Doug(Lisa) and Nathan Anderson; and sister, Victoria(Doug) Statz; nephews, Bradley(Terri) Anderson; Colin and Colby Statz; and nieces Lindsay(Ken) Karls and Christa Statz; his mother-in-law Judy Conger; sister-in-law, Pamela(Doug) Hunter, Shelby Kapitanski (partner Barry), Missy(Mike) VanderSanden, Maria Conger(partner Brian Sabel), Theresa(Tim) Dix, Crystal Conger, Karen(Casey) Harmer; brother-in-law, Daryl, Kevin, Nick, Ben(Emily) and A.J.(Emily) Conger. Aaron is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his dad, John Anderson; nephew, Matthew Anderson; his father-in-law, Dennis Conger; and sister-in-law, Renee Conger.

The rosary will be prayed at 3:45 pm Thursday evening, February 10, 2022 followed by a visitation from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI. Visitation will also occur Friday February 11, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 1240 Nachreiner Avenue, Plain, WI followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am with Father Garrett Kau. Burial will be held at the Union Grove Cemetery-Harrisburg, Troy Township. Aaron’s family respectfully encourages the attendees to please consider the use of a facemask.

Aaron’s family would like to express their gratitude to our friends, family and communities and Churches for their thoughts and prayers, along with the Plain EMS, Sauk Prairie Hospital Acute Care Team and Meriter Hospital 7th floor ICU Teams for their valiant efforts and compassionate care for Aaron and his family during his fight with Covid Pneumonia. Special thanks to Meg Aspinwall, Father Garrett Kau, Father Joseph Baker, Pastor Fred Rilling and Pastor Kendall Schlittler for their prayer visits with Aaron and his family.

In honor of Aaron’s love for the Wisconsin Badgers, the family invites you to wear Badger Red to the visitation on Thursday evening.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Tonya Anderson for causes that were near and dear to Aaron’s heart.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

