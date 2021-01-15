A tribute to Lola of the Newshounds

While Fridays usually end with the Newshounds Now Update with Lola and Lui, but this week, the Newshounds are taking the week off in honor of Lola.

Sadly, Lola crossed the rainbow bridge on Sunday. She would have been 15 years old next week. For years and years she brought the best animal stories of the week into our homes. She brought a lot of smiles, too.

