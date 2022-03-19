‘A special place in my heart’: Davante Adams pens open letter to Packers fans after trade

by Stephen Cohn

Nick Wass - freelancer, FR67404 AP FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The Packers have several moves to make this month to not only get under the salary cap but also have enough room for a new contract to keep Adams, the All-Pro wide receiver who can become a free agent.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — “Today marks the start of a new chapter in my journey and while I’m incredibly excited to get to work for Raider Nation, I can’t help but to also think about the people and memories that’ve made my last chapter so special.”

That’s how Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams opened an Instagram post on Saturday as he said goodbye to the Green Bay Packers.

On Friday, the Packers confirmed that they traded the All-Pro wideout to the Raiders in exchange for two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“To the Packers organization, I can’t thank you enough for seeing in me what no one else did. That phone call back in 2014 was one of my most memorable moments and I promised myself then that I would do everything in my power to repay you for taking a chance on me. We accomplished a lot together and even through the tough times, you always had my back and your trust in me has never wavered. For that I’m forever grateful.”

Since being drafted in 2014, Adams had 73 touchdowns and 669 receptions.

“As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I’ve made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years.”

You can read Adam’s full Instagram post below.

