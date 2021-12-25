A special Christmas Eve forecast from Dana Fulton

by Dana Fulton

MADISON, Wis. — It’s the night before Christmas,

And here at News 3…

The question is stirring:

What will our Christmas forecast be?

Right now we have fog,

The visibility is quite low.

I bet this means Rudolph

Will be out tonight, all a-glow.

IN FACT, DENSE FOG UNTIL MIDNIGHT

IS LIKELY FOR MOST,

So make sure to drive slowly

And don’t travel too close.

🦌 Then one foggy Christmas Eve, Santa came to say:

"Rudolph, with your nose so bright, won't you guide my sleigh tonight?" 🦌

Your full forecast: https://t.co/NyKupOj9He pic.twitter.com/gl68TGJnhC — Dana Fulton (@DanaFultonWX) December 24, 2021

Temperatures are now in the 40’s.

Currently 47 in Monroe!

With cloudy skies overhead,

Steady temperatures are in stow.

So, tonight will be mild,

With fog and drizzle, mainly north.

Our lows land near freezing,

as Santa’s team goes forth.

Tomorrow, Christmas Day,

Plan on clouds at the start.

Then, more sun in the afternoon

As the clouds scatter apart.

Highs will be near 40,

Nearly 10 degrees above the norm.

I know that’s quite mild,

but at least there isn’t a storm!

Once we move beyond Christmas,

And Santa is back at the North Pole,

Let’s take a broader look at the forecast,

At the Midwest, as a whole.

Travel conditions get iffy,

A few disturbances move through,

Those traveling Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday

Please be safe with your crew.

For now, it looks like snow,

Maybe even a measurable amount

Generally to inches,

The further north, the higher the count.

By mid-next week,

The final days of the year,

The weather turns colder

A more seasonable trend appears.

Likely below average for us,

Warmer south and east.

We’ve had quite a mild December,

So it’s time for cooler temps at least.

Back to tomorrow, Christmas Day

Morning clouds, afternoon sun.

With mild temps, get outside-

Play with presents, have some fun!

Sunday, upper 30s

Light snow likely at night

Monday, near 40.

With a little break there in sight.

Tuesday, snow returns

Developing through the day.

After that, colder weather arrives

And it looks like it will stay.

Dry and cold for New Year’s Eve

As we wrap up 2021.

We start off next year quite cold,

And we’ll hold on to the sun.

That’s a look at your forecast,

Thank you for tuning in.

Hopefully it works with your plans

For you and your kin.

I’ll leave you with one thought,

Before I’m dismissed.

Merry Christmas to you.

And we’ll be back after this.

