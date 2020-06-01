A sign of solidarity: Beloit, police chief, captain take a knee with protesters

BELOIT, Wis. — As a message of solidarity, two ranking members of the Beloit Police Department took a knee with people protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Chief David Zibolski and Captain Andrew Sayles were present as a crowd gathered outside Horace White Park and Beloit City Hall.

Chief Zibolski used a bull horn in order to talk with protesters, as seen in a livestream video taken by the CBS affiliate in Rockford, Ill.

“What those officers did was wrong. It was criminal. It was not a proper police procedure,” Zibolski told the crowd.

At times, the protest seemed tense, with the crowd questioning the department’s policies and past arrests. Officers encouraged the crowd to attend community discussions over use of force and other department policies hosted by Beloit officers.

“We don’t want anyone in the community to be afraid of our officers,” Zibolski is heard saying on the livestream.

Zibolski said the Beloit Police Department does not condone the death of Floyd. Both he and Capt. Sayles took a knee in solidarity with protesters seeking justice for Floyd’s death.

The police department posted about the moment on its Facebook page.

“His death sickens us all and we call for justice to be served in Minneapolis,” the post said.

Officers said Sunday’s observance remained peaceful. Meanwhile, violence has stemmed from similar protests held in other cities across Wisconsin and the country.

In Madison, a group of 150 people began rioting shortly after a peaceful protest for Floyd ended. Thousands participated in the initial protest, but the smaller group is responsible for damaging or looting 75 businesses along State Street, police said. One Madison officer suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention. Two rifles were stolen out of a MPD squad car before it was set on fire.