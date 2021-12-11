A safe snowmobile season

by Anna Hansen

EDGERTON, Wis. — For many people in Wisconsin, the snowmobile trails are the place to be during the winter months.

Before you can rev your engine though, it’s important to know how to do so safely.

Last year, the Wisconsin DNR reported 19 deaths as a result of snowmobiling accidents. Over half of those were drug or alcohol-related.

That’s why this year, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is working to educate snowmobile drivers in four different snowmobile courses, required by the state to legally operate a snowmobile. They’re hoping to lessen the number of unfortunate 9-1-1 calls relating to the vehicles.

“We just encourage everybody to look over their machines, make sure they’re ready to go,” said Sgt. Christopher Krohn of the Office. “A lot of the big things we touch on are obviously safety, preparing for bad situations when they arise, knowing the laws.”

Many people from different parts of the state come to attend the courses each year, something Krohn attributes to limited availability elsewhere.

“It’s very difficult, throughout the state, to try to find some of these courses so a lot of people do travel,” he said.

One of today’s students, Abigayle Meyer, has been around snowmobiles her whole life. She says she’s excited to ride with her family this winter.

“My family has been snowmobiling for a long time,” she said. “My grandpa did it and my uncle did it and my dad and my mom do.”

Even more, she’s looking forward to using the knowledge she’s gotten from the course to ride safely.

