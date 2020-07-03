A prolonged pattern of heat is here. Here’s how you can beat it!- Chris

A prolonged pattern of heat and humidity has been well advertised all week long, and now that the 4th of July weekend is here, it’s important to be aware of the heat as you celebrate the holiday. Daily high temperatures will be in the low 90s this weekend, with heat indices being in the upper 90s to near 100 at times. There are easy ways to beat the heat, but remember to wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, along with drinking an abundance of water when possible.

It’s important to stress the importance of checking the back seat. As outdoor temperatures rise, car interiors can quickly become ovens. In 90 degree temperatures, car interiors heat up to over 100 degrees in a matter of minutes, and to more than 130 degrees within an hour.

Prolonged exposure to heat without proper care can lead to heat related illness, which is the leading cause of weather related injury and death. Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as one can be quickly remedied, while the other is a medical emergency.

Hold onto these tips beyond the weekend. A ridge of heat is expected to settle over the country for some time, meaning the heat and humidity are here to stay for at least a few weeks.

