A Michigan marijuana dispensary is offering a free joint to anyone who gets a Covid-19 vaccine

CNN by CNN

Last year brought many lows and few highs, but a marijuana dispensary in Michigan is hoping to change that.

To help stem the coronavius pandemic, Greenhouse of Walled Lake is offering free pre-rolled joints to anyone who gets the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We’re all stressed out, but the vaccine is hopefully what’s going to finally end this pandemic, and we just want to reward people who are going ahead of the curve to get the vaccine,” Greenhouse owner Jerry Millen told CNN. “If I can help stop the pandemic in any slightest way, and this is the way I can do it, so be it.”

The “Pot for Shots” promotion is a joint effort with UBaked Cannabis Company, which is providing the pre-rolls. It started on Friday and runs through February.

To get the free weed, all someone has to do is get vaccinated and show up to the dispensary with proof of vaccination.

Millen said he’s considering extending the deadline if not enough people get vaccinated by the end of February to encourage others to take that step so the world “can go back to normal.”

“We support the freedom of choice, everyone chooses what to do, but it’s important people take measures to stop the pandemic by staying home and wearing a mask, or getting a vaccine if they choose to do so,” Millen said. “This is our way of thanking people who do.”

Although it will take more time before enough Americans are vaccinated to end the pandemic, Millen says he’s sure the grass is greener on the other side.

THE-CNN-WIRE ™ & © 2020 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.