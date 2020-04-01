A magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Idaho

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

A preliminary magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck northeast of Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but residents on social media in several cities reported feeling the shaking. The USGS says the epicenter of the quake was nearly 45 miles west of the town of Challis and near Beaver Creek along the Salmon River Mountains.

“Yep we felt it too. No reports of damage at this time,” Boise Police Department tweeted. “Stay safe out there Boise. Call us if you need us.”

Shortly after in the same area, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake aftershock was reported, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have not received any reports of injury or significant damage,” Valley County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “We suggest you check your propane tanks!!”

The largest and most damaging earthquake in Idaho history occurred in 1983 when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked the town of Challis, according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management. Two schoolchildren died when they were buried under the rubble of a collapsed building. The quake caused about $12.5 million in property damage.

