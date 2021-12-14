‘A lot of folks… are frustrated’: Dane Co. supervisors host mask mandate hearing as Parisi stresses importance of controlling virus spread

by Brad Hamilton

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — More than 100 Dane County residents took part in a public hearing on Dane County’s mask mandate Monday night, many voicing frustrations that the county remains the only one in the state with a mandate in place.

The meeting, organized by county board Sups. Jeff Weigand of Marshall and Tim Rockwell of Sun Prairie, drew a mostly maskless crowd to the Town of Berry Town Hall near Mazomanie.

Since being elected, Weigand said he has heard from a number of people in the county who feel their voices haven’t been heard on the topic.

“The citizens of Dane County deserve a forum and an opportunity to share their thoughts on this public policy issue,” Weigand said. “These mandates have been going on for a while, and we really need to hear from the citizens and the taxpayers of this county on this very important issue.”

Among those who spoke at the meeting was Charity Berry.

“The mental impacts are there, the health side effects when you are wearing these things eight hours are there, but the truth is the freedom is not,” she said.

Dane County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, with 76.2% of residents having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 72.9% being fully vaccinated, the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows.

Despite that, County Executive Joe Parisi believes the mandate is necessary.

“Masking is an important part of controlling the spread,” he said. “Even though our numbers are high, still relative to other areas, because we are taking precautions with masking, we have some of the lowest per capita rates in the nation.”

Parisi said he understands the frustration some have with the mandate, which the county’s health department extended last month until January 3 despite previously saying it had no plans to extend it past November 27.

With hospitals full and health care workers dealing with a crisis, though, Parisi said they need the public’s help in continuing to trust the science.

“My job as the county executive is to protect the members of this community and to base my decisions on science and what is best to keep people healthy,” he said. “Right now, that science tells us to get vaccinated, and for the time being while the spread is still high, to continue wearing masks.”

Still, Weigand said many peoples’ patience has worn thin with the mandate.

“A lot of folks right now are just frustrated. They are fatigued with it,” he said.

