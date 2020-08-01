A longer mosquito season continues throughout the summer

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — As summer temperatures continue to increase, mosquito seasons are getting longer in much of the country, according to Climate Central.

Officials found that more than 100 places suffer at least a week or more of mosquito days. The Pacific Coast, Ohio Valley and Northeast are just a few places where mosquitoes are increasing the most.

Mosquitoes tend to survive best at temperatures between 50 to 95°F and a relative humidity of 42% or more, according the website. With longer mosquito seasons the risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile goes up.

Mosquito-borne diseases like Zika, chikungunya, and dengue are transmitted between 61 to 93°F which is a common range for the 94% of cites analyzed, the website said.

According to the National Association of County and City Health Officials, educating the public, tracking diseases rates and strengthening public services are all key actions needed to control mosquito-borne diseases.

For more information, visit the Climate Central’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments