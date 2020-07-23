A Locally Focused Team

Top Dentists 2020

Madison Magazine by Madison Magazine

Lacrima M. Goldberg, D.M.D. and Tom Reid, D.D.S.

Tom Reid, D.D.S. | East Grove Dental

I’m so fortunate to work with a top notch team of dental professionals at East Grove Dental, all of whom provide the best dental care available. To come into the office everyday and have an exceptional staff working their hardest to care for all of our patients is amazing.

We prioritize care that is tailored to every person individually. Our office is passionate about what we do, but choose to provide the best possible care in an informal and inviting setting. Many of our patients we have had the pleasure of treating for over three decades.

During these challenging times, I can’t stress how important it is to support local businesses, including locally owned and operated dental offices. We support local charities and philanthropies and are committed to the community now and in the future.

Call us at 608-222-8344 or visit eastgrovedental.com to set up an appointment.

At a Glance

What our Patients Say: “Dr. Reid and his staff are the best. Period. I don’t trust my or my family’s teeth to anyone else.” Patty J. (Patient for 15 years)

Years in practice: 21

Location: 826 Atlas Avenue, 222-8344

Online: eastgrovedental.com

