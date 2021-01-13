‘A horrible precedent for future administrations:’ Rep. Bryan Steil votes against second Trump impeachment

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin’s representatives in the House voted along party lines in the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

While 10 Republicans voted in favor of impeaching the president, Congressman Bryan Steil of Janesville was not one of them.

“This impeachment vote not only sets a horrible precedent for future administrations, but it further divides the country,” Steil said in a statement following his vote.

Steil criticized the process of the impeachment this time around, which came a week to the day after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leading to an hours-long lockdown and several deaths.

“Despite all other challenges facing our country, like vaccine allocation and distribution, we are spending time on a divisive impeachment one week before the inauguration of the next president,” Steil said.

The Senate has not yet set a date for the start of the next impeachment trial, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated Wednesday it may not start until after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. McConnell disputed earlier reports saying he was in favor of convicting the president this time, saying he had not yet decided how he will vote.

While the Senate trial may take place after Trump leaves office, it is still possible they could vote to prevent him from ever running for public office again as part of the punishment.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.