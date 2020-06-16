A guide to Madison’s eateries and their current operating procedures

Restaurant regulations changing as operating capacity bumps up to 50%

With Phase 2 of the Dane County COVID-19 “Forward Dane” order underway, restaurants are able to operate at 50% capacity. Still, there is a mix of eateries with open dining rooms and patios and others who are still operating by takeout and delivery only. Navigating the Madison foodscape has always been complex with the vast array of options our city boasts, but this added limbo period makes things a bit trickier. Below is a non-exhaustive list of some of the area’s dining spots and their current operating regulations. Always be sure to call restaurants and check their socials, too, since this information is constantly changing.

If you’re dining in at a restaurant, remain socially distanced when possible and wear a mask when appropriate. If you are feeling ill, make sure to stay home to protect others. The virus is still spreading in the community, so to stay up-to-date with health guidelines from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

A

Alchemy: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Aldo’s Café: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Angelo’s: die-in service, takeout and delivery available

die-in service, takeout and delivery available Anointed One: takeout only

takeout only Avenue Club: dining room is now open, curbside carryout and delivery are still available

B

Bandung Indonesian Restaurant: curbside pickup and no-contact delivery now available

curbside pickup and no-contact delivery now available Bar Corallini: delivery or curbside carryout order via EatStreet or by phone

delivery or curbside carryout order via EatStreet or by phone Bassett Street Brunch Club: patio is now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

patio is now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available Bear & Bottle: dine-in and takeout only

dine-in and takeout only Benvenuto’s Italian Grill: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Blue Moon Bar & Grill: dine-in, takeout and delivery via EatStreet available

dine-in, takeout and delivery via EatStreet available Boar & Barrel: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Bonfyre American Grill: takeout available

takeout available Brassiere V: curbside pickup and no-contact delivery

curbside pickup and no-contact delivery Buckingham’s Bar and Grill: takeout only

takeout only Buraka: takeout and delivery available

C

Cadre: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Camp Trippalindee: takeout only

takeout only Canteen: pick-up window and outdoor seating are now open (first come, first serve); curbside, carryout and delivery are still available

pick-up window and outdoor seating are now open (first come, first serve); curbside, carryout and delivery are still available Carl’s Cakes: offering bakery pick up through a drive-thru window, available every day of the week from 7:30 AM – 2 PM

offering bakery pick up through a drive-thru window, available every day of the week from 7:30 AM – 2 PM Casa de Lara: dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available

dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available Casetta Kitchen & Counter: takeout only

takeout only Cento: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available CIRC: pickup and no-contact delivery available

pickup and no-contact delivery available The Coliseum Bar & Grill: takeout

takeout The Coopers Tavern: dining room is now open, reservations recommended; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room is now open, reservations recommended; curbside carryout and delivery are still available Coppertop Restaurant: dine-in service, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery available

dine-in service, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery available Craftsman Table and Tap: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available Crema Café: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery The Curve: takeout and dine-in service available

D

Dairyland Family Restaurant: dine-in service, curbside pickup and delivery available

dine-in service, curbside pickup and delivery available DLUX: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available Dotty Dumpling’s Dowry: takeout only

takeout only Double 10 Mini Hot Pot: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar: dine-in service, takeout and no contact delivery service available

E

Eldorado Grill: dining room is now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room is now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available El Poblano: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Erin’s Snug Irish Pub and Restaurant: takeout only

takeout only Essen Haus Restaurant and Bar: dine-in service, curbside pickup and elivery available

dine-in service, curbside pickup and elivery available Estrellon: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Eno Vino Downtown: dining room is now open for guests; Dining Room, Bar, and Lounge Spaces have been rearranged to maintain a 6-foot distance between guests, will be operating under capacity and staff will be wearing masks and gloves at all times; takeout available as well

dining room is now open for guests; Dining Room, Bar, and Lounge Spaces have been rearranged to maintain a 6-foot distance between guests, will be operating under capacity and staff will be wearing masks and gloves at all times; takeout available as well Everly: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

F

Fairchild Restaurant: open for dine-in service and takeout

open for dine-in service and takeout Falbo Bros. Pizza: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Forage Kitchen: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Fresco: temporarily closed, reopening in late June

temporarily closed, reopening in late June Freska Mediterranean Grill: takeout only

G

Gates & Brovi: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Glass Nickel Pizza Co. : curbside pickup and no-contact delivery available

: curbside pickup and no-contact delivery available The Globe: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Gooseberry on the Square: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Graft: family-style dinners to go

family-style dinners to go Graze: takeout and delivery only

takeout and delivery only The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. : dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery now available

: dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery now available Greenbush Bar: temporarily closed

temporarily closed The Green Owl Café: pickup and delivery available

H

Ha Long Bay Restaurant: takeout only

takeout only Hawk’s Bar & Grill: takeout only

takeout only The Heights: takeout only at this time

takeout only at this time Heritage Tavern: takeout only

takeout only Himal Chuli Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Hong Kong Café: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery HopCat: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Hubbard Avenue Diner: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available HungryBadger Café: takeout and delivery available

I

Ian’s Pizza: curbside pickup and delivery available

curbside pickup and delivery available The Icon Restaurant: takeout and delivery available

J

Jardin: dine-in service, takeout and limited delivery available

dine-in service, takeout and limited delivery available Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse: dining room is now open, reservations only; curbside carryout is available

dining room is now open, reservations only; curbside carryout is available JOON: takeout only

takeout only Jordan’s Big Ten Pub: takeout only

takeout only The Journey: temporarily closed

K

Koshari: takeout and no-contact delivery available

L

La Hacienda: dine-in service, takeout and delivery available

dine-in service, takeout and delivery available Lake Edge Seafood Co. : takeout only

: takeout only Lakeview Bakery & Deli: dine-in service, no-contact delivery and pickup available

dine-in service, no-contact delivery and pickup available La Kitchenette: takeout only at this time

takeout only at this time Lao Laan Xang Restaurant: takeout and delivery

takeout and delivery Laredo’s Mexican Restaurant: dine-in service, no-contact delivery and pickup available

dine-in service, no-contact delivery and pickup available La Taguara: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available L’Etoile: offering family-style meals and meal-kits only; Face masks and gloves are required for all employees

offering family-style meals and meal-kits only; Face masks and gloves are required for all employees Liliana’s Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Little Tibet: takeout and contactless delivery

takeout and contactless delivery Lombardino’s Restaurant: takeout only

takeout only Lucille: takeout, delivery and dine-in service available

takeout, delivery and dine-in service available Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub: takeout only

takeout only Luigi’s Pizza: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

M

Mad Seafood Boiler: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Madison’s: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Madison Club: takeout only

takeout only Madistan: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Maharana Indian Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Maharani Indian Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Manna Café & Bakery: offering takeout only at this time

offering takeout only at this time Marigold Kitchen: offering takeout only

offering takeout only Mariner’s Inn: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Market Street Diner: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available Mediterranean Café: curbside pickup and no contact delivery

curbside pickup and no contact delivery The Melting Pot: dine-in service and takeout available

dine-in service and takeout available Merchant Madison: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Mickie’s Dairy Bar: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Miko Poke: delivery or curbside carryout order via EatStreet or phone

delivery or curbside carryout order via EatStreet or phone Mint Mark: takeout only

takeout only Mirch Masala: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Monty’s Blue plate Diner: dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available

dining room and outdoor seating are now open, reservations only; curbside carryout and delivery are still available Muramoto Downtown: temporarily closed

N

Nani Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery only

takeout and no-contact delivery only Naples 15: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery New Seoul Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Nick’s Bar & Restaurant: takeout and contactless delivery available

takeout and contactless delivery available Nile Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Nitty Gritty: dine-in, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery available

dine-in, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery available Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano: dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery now available

dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery now available Nook: dine-in service only

dine-in service only North and South Seafood & Smokehouse: curbside pickup and delivery available (patio open in the Verona location, reservation only for parties of six or less)

curbside pickup and delivery available (patio open in the Verona location, reservation only for parties of six or less) Novanta: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery NuuNoosh: takeout only

O

Off Broadway Drafthouse: dine-in service and curbside pickup available

dine-in service and curbside pickup available The Old Fashioned: takeout only

takeout only OLIVA: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Original Pancake House: takeout only

takeout only Osteria Papavero: curbside pickup and delivery via EatStreet

curbside pickup and delivery via EatStreet Otto’s Restaurant and Bar: dine-in and takeout available

P

Paisan’s Restaurant: open for dine-in guests, as well as curbside pickup and no-contact delivery

open for dine-in guests, as well as curbside pickup and no-contact delivery Palette Bar and Grill: dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available

dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available Parkway Family Restaurant: dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available

dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available Parthenon Gyros: takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available

takeout, delivery and curbside pickup available Pasqual’s Hilldale: dine-in service, takeout and delivery available

dine-in service, takeout and delivery available Pat O’Malley’s Jet Room: takeout available

takeout available Paul’s Pel’meni: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery A Pig in a Fur Coat: takeout and patio seating only

takeout and patio seating only Pizza Brutta: takeout and delivery only

takeout and delivery only Plaza Tavern: carryout and delivery

carryout and delivery Poke It Up: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery The Post: temporarily closed

R

Ramen Kid: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available RED: open for dine-in, takeout and delivery

open for dine-in, takeout and delivery Red Rock Saloon: takeout only

takeout only Rising Sons Thai Restaurant: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Robinia Courtyard: dine-in service and takeout available

dine-in service and takeout available Roman Candle: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery P. Adler’s Bar and Grill: dine-in service, curbside pickup and delivery available

S

Salvatore’s Tomato Pies: dine-in service on the patio and takeout available

dine-in service on the patio and takeout available Samba Brazilian Grill: dine-in service and curbside pickup available

dine-in service and curbside pickup available Sardine: temporarily closed

temporarily closed SCONNIEBAR: dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery available

dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery available Sequoia: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Short Stack Eatery: curbside pickup and delivery

curbside pickup and delivery Slow Food UW: takeout only

takeout only Smoky’s Club: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ: takeout and no-contact delivery

takeout and no-contact delivery Sol’s on the Square: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available The Statehouse: curbside pickup

curbside pickup State Street Brats: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Steenbock’s on Orchard: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Sumo Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: takeout only

takeout only Sunroom Café: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Swad: takeout and delivery only

takeout and delivery only Swagat Indian Restaurant: dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available

dine-in service, takeout and no-contact delivery available Sweet Home Wisconsin: curbside pickup and delivery

T

Takumi: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Taqueria Guadalajara: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Taste of Sichuan: takeout and no-contact delivery available

takeout and no-contact delivery available Tavernakaya: free delivery, contactless pickup inside the restaurant and curbside pickup

free delivery, contactless pickup inside the restaurant and curbside pickup Tempest Oyster Bar: offering takeout only

offering takeout only Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace: dining room is now open, reservations only. Curbside carryout and delivery are still available.

dining room is now open, reservations only. Curbside carryout and delivery are still available. Tipsy Cow: takeout available (Sun Prairie location is offering patio dining)

takeout available (Sun Prairie location is offering patio dining) Tornado Room Steakhouse: carryout available, as well as dine-in service; employees are required to wear masks, and guests are asked to wear masks while away from their table. Bar area is closed.

carryout available, as well as dine-in service; employees are required to wear masks, and guests are asked to wear masks while away from their table. Bar area is closed. Tutto Pasta: takeout and delivery available

takeout and delivery available Twist Bar & Grill: takeout and delivery available

V

Village Bar: takeout only

takeout only Vintage Spirits & Grill: dine-in service (including the outdoor patio), takeout and no-contact delivery available

dine-in service (including the outdoor patio), takeout and no-contact delivery available Vintage Brewing Co. West: dine-in service on the patio and in the restaurant with social distancing throughout, face masks and gloves worn by employees, enhanced sanitation, reduction of seating and continued carryout and delivery

W

Weary Traveler Freehouse: dine-in and takeout available

dine-in and takeout available The Wise Restaurant and Bar: temporarily closed

temporarily closed Wonder Bar: dine-in service available

Y

Yume Sushi: takeout and no-contact delivery

Hannah Twietmeyer is an editorial intern at Madison Magazine.

Did we miss a place? Email Maggie Whitish at mwhitish@madisonmagazine.com and we’ll work to add it as soon as possible.

