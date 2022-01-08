A group effort pushes #23 Wisconsin past Iowa

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin moved to 3 and 1 in Big Ten play thanks to a group effort.

Wisconsin beats Iowa 87-78 (and it wasn’t that close) Davis led the way with 26 pts, 9 rebs, & 5 asts. Davison added in 18 and Wahl finished with 16. #Badgers move to 3-1 in the Big Ten, 12-2 overall. pic.twitter.com/klcUGwpLFh — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) January 7, 2022

All five starters scored in double figures against Iowa, led by Johnny Davis’ 26 points. Brad Davison added in 18, Tyler Wahl finished with 16, Steven Crowl chipped in with 11, while Chucky Hepburn scored 11.

The Badgers also outrebounded the Hawks 43-26 and had the lead for over 38 minutes.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin travles to Maryland on Sunday. Tip is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

