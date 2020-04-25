A Gopher is coming to Green Bay! Packers select ILB Kamal Martin in fifth round of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A former Minnesota Golden Gopher has found a home in Green Bay.

The Packers selected inside linebacker Kamal Martin in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, 175th overall.

According to ESPN, “Martin has good height, a thick build and long arms. He does a good job of keeping blockers off his pads, and he excels at locating the ball while engaged with blockers. He’s a solid wrap-up tackler. He’s instinctive and shows a good feel for crossers in zone coverage. Martin will have some man-to-man limitations in the NFL.”

Martin is the first defensive player the Packers picked up in the draft. It was a position of need, with the departure of Blake Martinez in the offseason.

