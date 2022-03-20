‘A fireball of personality’: Meat raffle raises money for late bartender

by Stephen Cohn

MADSION, Wis. — Patrons at a Madison bar spent Saturday remembering a late bartender.

Dive Inn in Madison hosted a meat raffle with money raised benefitting the family of Mary Reed, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Florida earlier this month.

Reed worked at several local bars over the years, and those who knew her said you were lucky if you got to interact with her.

She was survived by her two daughters — a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Anyone who wants to chip in can donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.

