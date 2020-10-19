A few days in the life of candidate Trump

William R. Wineke, Special to Channel 3000 by William R. Wineke, Special to Channel 3000

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — On Friday, Wisconsin reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths, 3,861, which exceeded the previous record of new cases per day, which was set Thursday.

On Saturday, President Trump flew into Janesville where he addressed a crowd estimated in the “thousands” and trashed Governor Tony Evers for not opening the state’s businesses and schools fast enough.

Then he flew to Michigan where, last week, authorities arrested a gang of would-be militia who had been plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and transport her to Wisconsin for “trial.”

He assured another crowd of thousands that the country has turned the corner on the pandemic, that the real problem the state faces is that Whitmer won’t drop restrictions on in-school education and agreed with the crowd when it started shouting “lock her up.”

Now, it is getting harder and harder for me to be shocked by anything our president says. But, honestly, I never expected him to side with a group of terrorists who are on film plotting an armed felony against an elected governor of a state he wants to give him the votes for reelection.

The sentiment was popular with the crowd, however, and, now, the president has taken to call for the imprisonment also of his Democratic opponent, Joe

Biden, former President Obama and – how could we forget? – Hillary Clinton.

Monday, Trump called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s most respected expert on infectious diseases, “an idiot” and said that, had he followed Fauci’s advice, the nation would be experiencing 500,000 covid deaths today.

“People are tired of Fauci and all these idiots, these, these, people. . .” Trump said.

In the meantime, he has also attacked the FBI for not doing more to investigate his enemies and he has assured the faithful that he is “unhappy” with Attorney General Bill Barr for not providing evidence that Obama and Biden spied on him.

I realize, this is all getting tedious and, by the time you read it, he will surely have done something else crazy.

But here’s what puzzles me: He is still in line to received millions of votes from people who see all this and who either choose believe the nonsense or who don’t care.

It’s getting a little hard to blame Trump. He is who he is and we all know who he is.

I am not so sure we ought to be giving a pass to those who egg him on.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie spent several days helping the president prepare for his first debate and Christie ended up spending six days in an intensive care unit. So far as I know, Christie still endorses Trump.

And our own Senator Ron Johnson is in the news promising to reveal classified information that will link Biden to child molesters.

It’s two weeks before the election, a time traditionally reserved for craziness on the part of losing candidates. But, my God!, doesn’t anyone in the Republican Party want to preserve even a shred of dignity?

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.