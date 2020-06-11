A conversation on healing racial issues in Madison

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Susan Siman and Jamie Perez sat down to discuss the white community’s role in being a part of the solution to healing racial issues in Madison. Watch the entire conversation here.

On May 29, we also held a panel live on Facebook with black leaders around the community to discuss the death of George Floyd.

