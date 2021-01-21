A cold and potentially snowy weekend on tap – Chris

A snap of cold air headed into the weekend will bring temperatures into the teens for highs Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures by Saturday morning may be near 0, with wind chills as much as 10 degrees below 0.

In addition to the cold, there will be a chance for accumulating snow as well starting Saturday night, and potentially lingering into Sunday evening. This could potentially impact travel to and from the NFC Championship Game in Green Bay Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned to the News 3 Now First Warn Weather Team for continued updates into the weekend.