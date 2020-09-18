A closer look at free meals being offered by MMSD

Chris Stanford by Chris Stanford

MADISON, Wis. — Madison schools are trying to get the word out that they have free food for students.

The numbers are in for the first week of school, and about 1 in 8 students picked up meals. That’s an improvement from the 1 in 10 that took advantage of the program in the spring. The district also served up 5,350 breakfasts and lunches to students at daycares.

Once a week, each student taking part in the program gets enough food for five breakfasts and five lunches. District leaders say they’re following national nutrition guidelines with the food that is packed into the boxes, and trying to avoid waste.

Parents are encouraged to sign up for the meals ahead of time, which helps the district prepare.

“We want to make sure we’re accounting for each of the meals we’re distributing and accurately reporting them, so there is a mechanism to accurately tabulate the number of meals we distribute,” said Dr. Tremayne Clardy.

There are 40 pickup sites across the city. You can find the one closest to you here.

