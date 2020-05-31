A breakdown of the breakdown: Madison police release numbers tied to downtown riot

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is still processing reports of damage and criminal activity from Saturday night, when a group of 150 people started vandalizing businesses along State Street.

Around 75 businesses along State Street were damaged or looted, Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said in his blog post Saturday morning.

One Madison officer was injured. Police said throughout the night officers were pelted with hard objects, including rocks, bottles and chairs. Many were struck by objects and avoided serious injury due to protective equipment.

One MPD squad car was broken into, driven a short distance, and set on fire. Two rifles were stolen from the vehicle before it was destroyed. Several other squad cars also sustained damage.

One MPD armored rescue vehicle was hit by a bullet.

Multiple small fires were set and extinguished in the area of State Street.

At least six businesses in Madison were looted, including the Walmart on Watts Road, Pawn American, and East and West Towne Malls.

Three people were arrested. It is unclear if those people are from Madison, other communities in Wisconsin or out-of-state residents.

The violence started after thousands attended a peaceful protest downtown over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.