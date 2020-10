A behind-the-scenes look at this year’s virtual More Than Pink Walk

Site staff by Site staff

Like everything else this year, the 2020 Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk looks a little different this year. State Executive Director of Susan G. Komen Nikki Panico joins Live at Four to talk about how the organization is adapting to the coronavirus for this year’s event.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.