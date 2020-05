A behind the scenes look at antibody testing

Site staff by Site staff

Last week UW Health, St. Mary’s and Meriter all began giving COVID-19 antibody tests. News 3 Now’s Matt Clark takes you behind the scenes to give you a closer look at the process.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments