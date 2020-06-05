A Badger love story

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Thursday was a very special day for a Middleton couple. Otto and Barb Puls celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a drive by parade of friends and family.

And if the name sounds familiar, it’s because it is. Otto spent the last 55 years taking stats for the Wisconsin men’s basketball team. And at every game Barb was there too, watching from the stands.

Now the two are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, spending each day together just like they have done for the last 23,742 days.

Melissa Kim shares the love story of Otto and Barb Puls.

