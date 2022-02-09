A Badger hockey bond

Zach Hanley,
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Before their series finale against Minnesota State on Sunday, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team will celebrate its senior class.


Maddie Posick is one of those eight seniors. And with her career coming to a close, the Stoughton native looked back at her 5-years in Madison and the Badger hockey bond with her dad.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

More Top Stories