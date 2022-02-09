A Badger hockey bond

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — Before their series finale against Minnesota State on Sunday, the Wisconsin women’s hockey team will celebrate its senior class.

“They couldn’t get Maddie off” Maddie Posick’s love of hockey started at an early age and for the past 5 years she’s achieved her goal of playing for @BadgerWHockey. But the best might be the Badger hockey bond she shares with her dad. #OnWisconsin #Badgers pic.twitter.com/7gw1uVsvbS — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 9, 2022



Maddie Posick is one of those eight seniors. And with her career coming to a close, the Stoughton native looked back at her 5-years in Madison and the Badger hockey bond with her dad.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.