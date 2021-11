A. B. Di Cyan

by Obituaries

A. B. Di Cyan, 79, of Richland Center, died Monday, November 15, 2021, at his home.

As per A. B.’s request no formal services will be held.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

