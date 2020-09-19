A “1-0” mindset in Mineral Point
MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Mineral Point plays with a simple mindset: “go 1-0” and it’s worked. Over the last 3 seasons, Mineral Point has won 29 games.
But the Pointers don’t just bring it on Friday’s. Every rep, every drill, and every practice they’re going “1-0” too.
"It's made us successful" – @liam_stumpf10
