A “1-0” mindset in Mineral Point

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MINERAL POINT, Wis. – Mineral Point plays with a simple mindset: “go 1-0” and it’s worked. Over the last 3 seasons, Mineral Point has won 29 games.

But the Pointers don’t just bring it on Friday’s. Every rep, every drill, and every practice they’re going “1-0” too.