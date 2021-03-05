92-unit complex opening in Janesville brings affordable two-bedroom rents as low as $389

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

JANESVILLE, Wis. – After years of trying to find a solution to lack of affordable housing, the City of Janesville is hopeful it’s moving in the right direction.

Opening May 1, the River Flats Apartment Complex offers 92 options for two and three bedroom units.

Tw0-bedroom units start at just $389 and scale up to $925 based on tenant income. All tenants must apply with proof of income, showing a need for the affordable units.

“The goal is just to provide affordable housing,” said Kelly Bedessem, the city’s Housing Services Director. “Clearly in the City of Janesville, we have a housing shortage at this time. Affordable housing is certainly important as a piece of that.”

Bedessem says the city is currently serving 500 families with rental assistance.

“On a daily basis, there are dozens of people that come into the housing services office looking for housing,” she said. “They can’t afford what’s out there available.”

Each unit comes complete with an in-unit washer and dryer as well as energy efficient appliances. The complex itself offers underground parking.

“When you see somebody crying because they’re excited to get a home to live in, because they maybe have not come from the best place, now they’re getting something new that they can afford and stay with instead of having to keep moving around,” said April Haynes, Director of Initial Projects for Commonwealth Development.

Bedessem says between this project and two others, the City of Janesville has added nearly 500 apartment units in the last two years. While it’s not enough to fully satisfy the market demands, it’s a start.

“What we believe this will do by adding additional housing to the community is it will begin to even out the (rent price),” she said.

River Flats is still taking applicants. Those interested can call 833-959-3200. In addition, Bedessem says the company plans to open a storefront in the city’s downtown in the coming weeks.

