911 lines down in Lafayette County, sheriff says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

File photo

DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is currently experiencing technical difficulties with its 911 service, according to Sheriff Reg Gill.

The phone lines are expected to be down for the next several hours. All 911 calls will be automatically forwarded to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and relayed to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

People can also call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office locally at 608-776-4444. The local line is functioning and will reach Lafayette County’s dispatch center. People can also contact the dispatch center directly at 608-482-5202.

All radio communications are working properly at this time, Sheriff Gill said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments