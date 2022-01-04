911 line down in Grant County: What you need to know

by Kyle Jones

File photo

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. – The phone lines, including the 911 line, are down at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

That means, in case of an emergency, residents will need to call a neighboring 911 center or Grant County Emergency Management.

Residents in need can call:

Crawford County: 608-326-8414

Richland County: 608-647-2106

Iowa County: 608-935-3314

Grant County Emergency Management: 608-723-7171

