9-year-old with autism draws fake revolver on family members, forces police to set up perimeter

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BELOIT, Wis. — A 9-year-old child with autism pointed what appeared to be a real handgun at their family, which led to Beloit police setting up a perimeter Tuesday afternoon.

A news release said officers responded to the 2700 block of Shopiere Road at about 4:10 p.m. Officials said the family was chased out of their home by the child and were unaware if the gun was real or not. The family managed to get back inside the home and locked the child out before calling 911, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter after the child pointed the gun at authorities and yelled at officials to shoot them. At the time of the call, it was unknown to the officers whether or not the gun was real or loaded.

Because of the child’s age, police used ballistic shields and less-lethal force to help resolve the situation.

“The officers involved displayed outstanding professionalism, restraint and bravery while keeping everyone safe, including the child,” the release said.

Police are investigating how the child obtained the handgun, which turned out to be a facsimile revolver.

The child, who did not have any injuries, was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and a mental health evaluation. Their identity will not be released.

