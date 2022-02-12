#9 Wisconsin takes down Illinois in final Big Ten dual of the season

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — In UW’s final Big Ten dual of the season, Wisconsin dominated Illinois.



The Badgers won 8 of 10 matches to improve to 6-2 in the Big Ten, 10-2 overall. Austin Gomez and Eric Barnett earned pins, while Dean Hamiti, Braxton Amos, and Trent Hillger tallied major decisions.

MAN OF THE MATCH:

Freshman Joe Zargo took down Dylan Duncan in overtime to win 8-6 and score an upset of the 4th ranked wrestler at 141 pounds.

UP NEXT:

Wisconsin travels to Cedar Falls, IA to square off against Northern Iowa on February 17th.

