#9 Wisconsin takes down Illinois in final Big Ten dual of the season
MADISON, Wis. — In UW’s final Big Ten dual of the season, Wisconsin dominated Illinois.
“Goodnight”
cc: @thebraxtonamos @BadgerWrestling pic.twitter.com/ylmCPEOQSS
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 12, 2022
The Badgers won 8 of 10 matches to improve to 6-2 in the Big Ten, 10-2 overall. Austin Gomez and Eric Barnett earned pins, while Dean Hamiti, Braxton Amos, and Trent Hillger tallied major decisions.
MAN OF THE MATCH:
Freshman Joe Zargo took down Dylan Duncan in overtime to win 8-6 and score an upset of the 4th ranked wrestler at 141 pounds.
UP NEXT:
Wisconsin travels to Cedar Falls, IA to square off against Northern Iowa on February 17th.
