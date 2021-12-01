#9 Sun Prairie takes down #7 Verona in Big 8 Battle

by Zach Hanley

High School Girls Basketball:

#9 Sun Prairie 46, #7 Verona 34

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>🚨 A Big 8 Statement 🚨<br><br>#9 <a href=”https://twitter.com/spgvbb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@spgvbb</a> cranked up the defense to knock off #7 Verona 46-34.<br><br> Cardinals move to 4-0 thanks to big performances from <a href=”https://twitter.com/MarieOutlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@MarieOutlay</a> & <a href=”https://twitter.com/AntonyAvree?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@AntonyAvree</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/wisgb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#wisgb</a> <a href=”https://t.co/vZVi6rsMaH”>pic.twitter.com/vZVi6rsMaH</a></p>— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) <a href=”https://twitter.com/ZachHanley2/status/1465904188261548033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 1, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

