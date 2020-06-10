10 more dead due to COVID-19 as positive percentage of new tests remains below 3%

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has increased by nearly one percentage point to 2.8% Wednesday, according to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Although Wednesday’s percentage has increased, DHS officials said the number has stayed below 3% since Friday.

There are now 63 active labs in Wisconsin that can run testing for COVID-19, and the daily testing capacity has reached 16,100. More than 10,000 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Public health officials have confirmed a lifetime total of 21,705 cases in Wisconsin. There have been 342 new cases since Tuesday afternoon, up from the 273 seen the previous day. More than two-thirds of all positive cases have made full recoveries.

According to the latest numbers from state and county health officials, 10 more people have died due to complications from the virus, bringing the state’s death toll to 673.

Health officials continue to investigate facilities throughout the state, with the most recent being a cheese factory in Iowa County.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra has made changes to its 2020 Concerts on the Square series, which will now include a pair of drive-in performances.

Lafayette County Fair organizers also announced Wednesday that this year’s fair will still go on, though officials said “things may not be ‘normal’ as in past years.”

For the latest COVID-19 headlines, click here.