9 arrested after ‘suspicious vehicles with out-of-state plates’ stopped in Kenosha

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

KENOSHA, Wis. — Nine people were arrested Wednesday night in Kenosha following a citizen tip regarding several “suspicious” vehicles with out of state plots meeting in a remote lot in the city.

According to our partners at CBS 58 in Milwaukee, officers located and followed a black school bus, bread truck and minivan to a gas station near Washington Road and 30th Avenue, where the occupants of the bus and truck exited and attempted to fill multiple fuel cans.

Police believed the occupants were preparing for criminal activity related to the protesting going on in the city. Police arrested the occupants inside the van after the driver tried leaving the area.

Police said helmets, gas masks, protective vests, illegal fireworks and suspect controlled substances were found in the vehicles, CBS 58 reports.

The nine individuals were arrested for possible disorderly conduct charges.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.