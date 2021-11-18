9 a-plus a-frames to stay in Wisconsin

The triangular structure of the A-frame cabin has a long history, but it wasn’t until after World War II that it became a popular style in the U.S. Now the homes are favorites for those looking for a charming cabin feel. There’s even a section on Airbnb to help travelers find the aesthetically pleasing A-frame of their dreams. Here are some within the state.

The Nord Haus in Wisconsin Dells

Step away from the waterparks and head to The Nord Haus, a spot overlooking Lake Delton and situated among 200-year-old pine trees. bit.ly/3FMNuNu

Dell Prairie A-frame Chalet in Wisconsin Dells

A short drive from Madison, this home near Fawn Lake combines two distinct styles: From the back it’s a wide A-frame, but from the front it’s a chalet with a second-story balcony. airbnb.com/rooms/30395556

A-frame Chalet in Eagle River

A rustic three-level home with a private fire pit and a large sauna awaits along Watersmeet Lake, which is part of the Eagle River Chain of Lakes. vrbo.com/1282553

Riverside Cabin in the Woods in Prairie Farm

An hour from the Twin Cities, this A-Frame is all about luxury. An updated kitchen, midcentury furniture, a bath with a Jacuzzi, heated floors and Wi-Fi are modern amenities in this cabin situated on a 13-acre property with a private, secluded riverfront. airbnb.com/rooms/17477036

Castle Rock Boho A-frame in Friendship

With plenty of wildlife conservation areas, lakes and parks in close proximity, this orange and black A-frame is great for outdoor adventurers. airbnb.com/rooms/48367268

Towering Pines on Little Spider Lake in Arbor Vitae

There are multiple units for rent within this wooden A-frame. From the location, there are views overlooking the peaceful lake — not a bad way to start the morning. facebook.com/ToweringPinesOnLittleSpiderLake

Goathaus in Sister Bay

Venture to Door County to this expansive midcentury modern cabin along the bluff on the Niagara Escarpment. The building features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. airbnb.com/rooms/43323667

Lazy Lagoon in Sturgeon Bay

This blue, four-bedroom waterfront cottage was built more than 60 years ago and overlooks a quiet lagoon. airbnb.com/rooms/50952073

Beechwood Cottage in Sister Bay

This green, domed A-frame with a large screened-in porch that sits on a private wooded lot will make you feel like you’re one with nature. airbnb.com/rooms/45799888

