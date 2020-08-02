9.6% of new COVID-19 tests comes back positive as cases continue to increase

MADISON, Wis. — The positive percentage of new COVID-19 cases has increased more than two percentage points since Saturday afternoon.

The positive percentage of new COVID-19 tests has stayed above 4% Sunday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services. With 9, 643 people tested in the past 24 hours, 9.6% of tests have come back positive. That percentage has slightly increase from Saturday’s 7.1%.

869 new cases were reported Sunday.

To date, 4,717 have been hospitalized. Out of Wisconsin’s 11,581 hospital beds, about 21% remain available for new patients. Wisconsin also has a statewide supply of 2,110 ventilators, with 342 patients actively receiving ventilation.

The state has reached a lifetime total of 54,963 total cases. DHS said 9,994 cases remain active, which is roughly 18%. At least 954 people across the state have died due to the virus, with 1 new death Sunday.

Throughout the state, labs are working to increase testing capacity. As of Sunday afternoon, there are 83 labs that can process new tests. Twenty-four labs throughout the state are preparing to process COVID-19 tests. Between the 83 active labs, health officials are able to process 24,156 tests per day.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage