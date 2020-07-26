9.6% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive, 1 death reported

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin continues to see high single-day increases in the number of new coronavirus cases.

According to the Department of Health Services, 957 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday, bringing the state’s lifetime total to 48,827.

Sunday also brought an increase in the percent of positive COVID-19 tests. Roughly 9.6% of new tests came back positive, which is up from 6.7% of confirmed cases on Saturday.

According to DHS data, the state’s testing capacity still sits at 24,156 cases per day, that can be ran daily across 83 active labs. DHS reported 9,978 people were tested since Saturday’s count. Since Wisconsin began testing for the coronavirus, 866,376 people have been tested.

DHS said 9,946, or 20% of cases remain active, while 26 new hospitalizations have been confirmed. One more person has died, bringing the state’s death toll to 892.

The Dane County Farmers’ Market is the latest to announce a new walk-up options for residents with some restrictions.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.