9.2% of new COVID-19 tests come back positive as health officials confirm 52 more hospitalizations

MADISON, Wis. — More than 50 people in Wisconsin were hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services.

DHS officials confirmed a total of 52 hospitalizations, an increase of nearly 20 compared to Thursday. Over 2,400 hospital beds remain available for new patients.

COVID-19 testing in the state has dropped after three days of gradual increases. With 9,156 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the positive percentage of new tests went up by more than 1 percentage point to 9.2%. The seven-day average is at 8.4%.

State and county health officials recorded 768 new cases of the virus Friday, down from the previous day’s 891. A total of 74,081 cases have been confirmed throughout the state, and 7,585, or about 10.3% of cases are still active.

One more death has been confirmed, which puts the state’s death toll at 1,118.

After cancelling its fall sports season due to the coronavirus, the Big Ten may reportedly reverse course and continue with the season as originally planned.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.