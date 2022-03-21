87-year-old man dies after crash in Dodge County, officials say

by Kyle Jones

CHESTER, Wis. — An 87-year-old man is dead after a crash Sunday in Dodge County.

Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on County Highway C in the Township of Chester.

Officials said the man veered off the road while approaching a curve and struck several trees. He was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and the man’s name has not been publicized.

